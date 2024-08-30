50% chance of tropical depression forming in next 7 days
Santo Domingo.- A tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic is generating disorganized showers and thunderstorms, which have become somewhat more concentrated near its axis. The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports a 50% chance of a tropical depression forming within the next seven days.
Current environmental conditions are conducive to the gradual development of this system, which is projected to move towards the Dominican Republic. It is approaching the Lesser Antilles and is followed by another tropical wave that recently emerged off the coast of Africa.
The latest system “may” develop slowly, with a current low probability of 20% for it to become severe within the next week, according to the NHC.