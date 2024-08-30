Traffic light failures disrupt National District streets

Santo Domingo.- This Friday, traffic light failures and desynchronization are causing significant disruptions on the main streets and avenues of the National District. General Francisco Osoria de la Cruz, Director General of Traffic Safety and Land Transport (Digesett), acknowledged the challenging situation, attributing it to the large number of traffic lights in the area.

Despite ongoing efforts to repair and restore many of these traffic lights, some remain out of service, worsening the situation. Affected areas include key intersections like Av. Independencia and Av. Abraham Lincoln, where traffic flow continues to be severely impacted.