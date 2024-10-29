Dominican man prosecuted for transporting undocumented Haitians

Dajabón, DR.- A national Army patrol intercepted a Dominican man, Esteban Belliard Alcántara, transporting four undocumented Haitians on a motorcycle near the Santiago de la Cruz checkpoint in Dajabón. Belliard Alcántara was handed over to the Public Prosecutor’s Office to face charges related to human trafficking.

Additionally, 16 undocumented Haitians—8 men and 8 women—were detained in Dajabón by S-2 and Army personnel after attempting to evade a checkpoint managed by the 10th Infantry Battalion. Both groups were placed under military custody before being transferred to the General Directorate of Migration.

Over the past 48 hours, the Army has detained 432 undocumented Haitians across multiple provinces through continuous interdiction operations and patrols led by military brigades.