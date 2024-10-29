Vinicio Castillo condemns labor exploitation of undocumented Haitian workers

Santo Domingo.- Vinicio Castillo, leader of the Fuerza Nacional Progresista, voiced concerns over the treatment of Haitian workers in the Dominican Republic. He criticized employers in agriculture and construction who oppose issuing temporary work visas to undocumented Haitian workers, arguing that they prefer to exploit these workers under irregular conditions to avoid providing legal protections.

“Employers exploiting undocumented Haitians don’t want workers with temporary visas because it would require them to provide insurance and job security,” Castillo said on X (formerly Twitter). He claimed that by keeping workers undocumented, these employers maintain exploitative conditions, with many Haitians crowded into farms and construction sites without fair wages or job security, likening it to “colonial-style exploitation.”

Castillo’s comments have sparked a strong response on social media, with many supporting his call to address labor exploitation and urging reforms to protect workers’ rights in the Dominican Republic’s agricultural and construction sectors.