Agreement between SIUBEN and Punta Bergantín to identify potential beneficiaries

During the signing of an inter-institutional agreement between SIUBEN and the Punta Bergantín Trust, SIUBEN’s General Director, Augusto de los Santos, highlighted that the collected data would identify potential beneficiaries for social programs and help design policies to enhance the quality of life in the community. Andrés Marranzini, Executive Director of Punta Bergantín, emphasized that the data would create a registry of community needs to support training programs and entrepreneurship.

The survey, set to begin in November 2024, follows a cartographic study that mapped local structures. It will last for 30 days, employing 45 local interviewers to conduct house-to-house interviews using a comprehensive questionnaire addressing various socioeconomic factors. The collected information will be integrated into the Universal Social Household Registry to improve access to social benefits and assess the project’s impact on residents’ lives.