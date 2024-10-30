Urgent call to protect the Dominican Republic’s endangered Native Pine species

Santo Domingo.- Jorge Brocca, general director of SOS Conservation, has highlighted the urgent need to protect the native pine, a species endemic to the Dominican Republic now facing extinction, with nearly 54% of its population lost. Speaking on the radio program Esto No Tiene Nombre, Brocca emphasized the native pine’s ecological significance, as it supports unique wildlife like the crossbill bird, which has evolved to rely exclusively on this pine.

As part of the “Pino Criollo” project, SOS Conservation has launched an awareness campaign to engage both citizens and institutions in preservation efforts. Brocca shared that they are distributing car air fresheners with the native pine essence to raise awareness among Dominicans about the tree’s importance.

Brocca also urged the Ministry of the Environment to prioritize the native pine in reforestation projects instead of non-native species like the Honduran pine. He called for all reforestation efforts to focus on preserving this vital species, essential to the Dominican ecosystem.