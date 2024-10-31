Aerodom denies luggage theft at Las Américas Airport

Santo Domingo.- Dominican Airports Siglo XXI (Aerodom) clarified that a video circulating on social media about alleged luggage theft did not take place at Las Américas International Airport (AILA). After reviewing its video surveillance, Aerodom confirmed that the incident did not occur at their terminal. Following a passenger’s complaint on October 27, the company requested that the relevant airline investigate if the issue happened at another point along the passenger’s journey. Aerodom emphasized that its staff do not handle baggage and advised travelers to report issues directly to the airlines.

Aerodom also reported an incident where an airport employee was assaulted while assisting a passenger, an incident for which legal action will be pursued. To enhance security, the company has strengthened its video surveillance and is implementing a new, advanced Baggage Handling System (BHS). Aerodom remains committed to passenger safety and welcomes any concerns from travelers.