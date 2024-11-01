CAASD launches preventive measures in response to flood risk

Santo Domingo.- The Santo Domingo Water and Sewer Corporation (CAASD) has initiated a preventive operation through its emergency committee in light of a trough threatening the national territory. CAASD director Fellito Suberví announced that these efforts have been intensified due to alerts issued by the Emergency Operations Center (COE), which forecast potential flooding in rivers, ravines, and streams across both urban and rural areas.

Suberví explained that various departments within CAASD, including Operations, Engineering, Technology, and Purchasing, are collaborating to maintain service continuity and address any necessary infrastructure impacts. Additionally, CAASD’s teams are actively engaged in repairing water distribution networks and clearing solid waste from local streams.

This weekend, the Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet) raised alert levels, indicating widespread showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds linked to a tropical disturbance. Historically, November has been a month of significant rainfall and flooding in Greater Santo Domingo, with a record 431 mm of rain recorded in 2023.