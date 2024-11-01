Ministry of Labor confirms Constitution Day holiday is moved to November 4
Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Labor has informed the business and worker communities that “Constitution Day,” observed on Wednesday, November 6, will remain a regular working day, with the holiday moved to Monday, November 4.
As per Law 139-97, employees are expected to return to work on Tuesday, November 5. The Ministry emphasizes that this holiday adjustment must be adhered to by all establishments throughout the Dominican Republic in accordance with national legislation.