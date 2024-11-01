Senate Commission begins review of Labor Code reform bill

Santo Domingo.- The Senate’s Special Commission on the Labor Code reform bill held its first meeting on Thursday, setting a work schedule and planning discussions with various stakeholder groups. Commission President Senator Rafael Barón Duluc explained that they will review the bill using a comparative table with the existing code to highlight proposed changes, followed by meetings with interested groups, starting with the Ministry of Labor, and representatives from both worker and employer sectors.

Senator Duluc noted that the bill introduces significant changes beneficial to the country, though unemployment remains a key point of debate. The next meeting of the commission is scheduled for Tuesday, November 12.