Ministry of Labor reiterates “Constitution Day” holiday is changed to Monday, Nov 4
National Territory – The Ministry of Labor reiterates to the country’s entire business and worker community that “Constitution Day,” which is celebrated this Wednesday, November 6, is working day, and the holiday is changed to Monday, November 4.
The working class must return to their daily work on Tuesday, November 5, following the application of holidays, as established by Law 139-97.
These dates must be celebrated per Dominican legislation in all establishments in the Dominican Republic.