Abinader: Pepe Mujica feels “defrauded” by Nicaragua and Venezuela

Santo Domingo, (EFE).- Former Uruguayan President José “Pepe” Mujica expressed disappointment over the political situations in Nicaragua and Venezuela, according to Dominican President Luis Abinader. The two leaders met at Mujica’s home in Montevideo during Abinader’s visit for the inauguration of Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi. Mujica emphasized the importance of strengthening democracy, political institutions, and transparency, warning against reliance on political “messiahs.”

Abinader noted Mujica’s improved health and praised him as a “great democrat” and “great humanist.” He described the visit as an opportunity to gain wisdom from the former leader, who considers himself a philosophical “stoic.”

The meeting comes amid strained relations between Venezuela and several Latin American nations, including the Dominican Republic, following concerns over Nicolás Maduro’s recent election. In January, Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia visited the Dominican Republic and met with Abinader, highlighting ongoing regional tensions.