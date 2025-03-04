General Directorate of Passports cancels headquarters relocation

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Passports has announced that it will not relocate its main headquarters to the Epokal 253 building on Roberto Pastoriza Avenue, following community concerns. The institution emphasized its commitment to making decisions that do not negatively impact citizens.

Despite canceling the move, authorities highlighted the urgent need for modern facilities to implement the electronic passport, a key requirement for the Dominican Republic’s eligibility for the Schengen visa exemption. The project includes the creation of a high-security Data Center for biometric passport issuance, though this may cause delays to ensure quality and security standards.

Efforts are now focused on finding a new location with better accessibility while strengthening passport services. The agency reaffirmed its commitment to modernization, ensuring a secure, reliable, and internationally recognized document for all citizens.