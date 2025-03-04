PLD Vice President warns of gradual implementation of Tax Reform

Santo Domingo.- Yván Lorenzo, vice president of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), has urged the public to remain vigilant regarding a potential tax reform that he claims is being introduced gradually and discreetly by the government in the National Congress. He criticized the administration for allegedly seeking to increase tax revenue without prior discussion with key national sectors.

Lorenzo argued that before implementing any tax reform, the government should first address public spending, citing a rise in the public payroll to 97,000 million pesos under President Luis Abinader. He also questioned the allocation of special pensions and called for an evaluation of inefficiencies in the national energy sector, which he claims results in annual losses of US$3,000 million.

His statements followed the reintroduction of a bill on March 3 by Deputy Rogelio Alfonso Genao Lanza, which seeks to modify tax exemption and privilege regimes. Lorenzo emphasized the need for a thorough review of government expenditures before considering any fiscal changes that could impact productive sectors.