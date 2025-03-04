Senator Omar Fernández proposes 11 bills

Santo Domingo.- Senator Omar Fernández, spokesperson for the Fuerza del Pueblo Party, responded to President Luis Abinader’s recent accountability speech by presenting 11 legislative proposals aimed at stimulating the economy, creating jobs, and reinforcing institutional frameworks. His initiative, titled Más Para RD, seeks bipartisan support in the National Congress.

The proposals include updating the organic law of the Constitutional Court, promoting Artificial Intelligence (AI), reforming cybersecurity and data protection laws, ensuring the execution of final judgments, and amending the criminal procedure code and Judiciary law. Fernández emphasized that rather than focusing on criticism, his goal is to propose tangible solutions for economic and social challenges.

Since taking office, Fernández has introduced 15 bills, one of which—the new regulation on the National Council of the Judiciary (Law 1-25)—has already been enacted. He remains committed to legislative actions that improve the quality of life for Dominicans.