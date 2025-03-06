INTEC develops AI-powered project to improve earthquake response

Santo Domingo.- The Santo Domingo Institute of Technology (INTEC), in collaboration with ONESVIE, is developing an advanced project using artificial intelligence and digital twins to enhance earthquake impact assessment in the Dominican Republic.

Led by Dr. Claudia Germoso, an expert in Earthquake Engineering, the “SeiSmart-RD” project has secured 16 million pesos in funding, partly from FONDOCYT 2024, and will run for two years starting in March 2025. The initiative aims to quantify structural damage, assess human and economic losses, estimate debris, and optimize evacuation planning, improving emergency response and post-disaster recovery efforts.

By integrating remote sensing, numerical modeling, and machine learning, the project seeks to strengthen seismic risk management, particularly in areas with vulnerable buildings. Through this initiative, INTEC reinforces its commitment to innovation and resilience in disaster preparedness, establishing itself as a leader in applying cutting-edge technology to mitigate seismic risks.