Dominican Consul welcomes Codopesca director at Aquaculture Triennial

New Orleans.- The Consul General of the Dominican Republic in New Orleans, Yanina Torres, welcomed Carlos Then, director of the Dominican Council of Fisheries and Aquaculture (Codopesca), during the 2025 Aquaculture Triennial, the world’s largest aquaculture event.

The meeting took place at the Dominican consulate, with the presence of Vice Consul Pierpaolo Filosa. Then was accompanied by Ángel Luis Franco, Director of Fisheries Resources, and Fabio Arzeno, Executive Assistant.

The Aquaculture Triennial 2025 gathers around 4,000 attendees from over 90 countries, featuring technical sessions, industry meetings, and trade exhibitions. The Dominican Consulate reaffirmed its commitment to promoting the country’s fishing and aquaculture sectors on the international stage.