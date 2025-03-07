Dominican Republic rejects offensive video by Spanish political party
Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic (Mirex) has strongly condemned a video shared on the X account of Spain’s Popular Party, which misuses Dominican national symbols and portrays the country as corrupt.
In an official statement, Mirex denounced the video as a malicious and unjustified attack, rejecting the exploitation of the nation’s image and the distortion of its symbols for Spanish political affairs. The ministry emphasized that such actions are unacceptable.
Mirex also highlighted the Dominican Republic’s international recognition for its progress in strengthening the rule of law and transparency. The government expressed regret over the offense, stressing that it does not reflect the historical ties of friendship between both nations.
The country is corrupt. Dominicans can never look at themselves and acknowledge their flaws
Perhaps you don’t understand the context of the broader situation. It was Spanish investors and politicians who were flocking to DR to launder money and engage in illicit activities. THEY were the corrupt ones.
Two things can be true
You can address a countries corruption issues without calling it the island of temptation and disrespecting their national symbols. What they did was really disrespectful.
When a Dominican senator is voted in a Transparency International 2015 poll as one of the most corrupt politicians in the world one can understand what the Spaniards attempting to convey.