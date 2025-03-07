Dominican Republic rejects offensive video by Spanish political party

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Dominican Republic (Mirex) has strongly condemned a video shared on the X account of Spain’s Popular Party, which misuses Dominican national symbols and portrays the country as corrupt.

In an official statement, Mirex denounced the video as a malicious and unjustified attack, rejecting the exploitation of the nation’s image and the distortion of its symbols for Spanish political affairs. The ministry emphasized that such actions are unacceptable.

Mirex also highlighted the Dominican Republic’s international recognition for its progress in strengthening the rule of law and transparency. The government expressed regret over the offense, stressing that it does not reflect the historical ties of friendship between both nations.