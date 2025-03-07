ExpoSostenible 2025 officially launched

Santo Domingo.- The Santo Domingo Economic and Social Development Council (Codessd) and ProExpo have officially launched ExpoSostenible 2025, set to take place on April 2 and 3 at the Embajador Hotel in the National District.

The launch event featured the premiere of the official ExpoSostenible video, showcasing the organizers’ efforts, including podcasts with sustainability experts, media articles, and testimonials from industry leaders. Samuel Sena, president of Codessd, emphasized the fair’s role as a transformation platform, urging both the public and private sectors to support sustainability initiatives. Francisco Valdez, general manager of ProExpo, outlined the fair’s objectives, focusing on the circular economy, renewable energies, and corporate social responsibility through conferences, panels, and networking opportunities.

The event was attended by notable figures, including Senator Omar Fernández, Mayor Dío Astacio, and several congress members, reinforcing the fair’s significance in promoting concrete actions for sustainability.