Two soldiers killed in traffic accident on Duarte Highway

Piedra Blanca, DR.- A tragic traffic accident occurred on the Duarte Highway near Piedra Blanca, resulting in the death of two soldiers. Initial reports indicate that a bus collided with the truck carrying the Dominican Republic Army members, leading to the fatal incident.

Authorities have not yet provided further details or reported any additional injuries. An investigation is ongoing at the scene to determine the cause of the collision, with a full report expected in the coming hours.