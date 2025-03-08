Abinader delivers works in Santiago

Santiago—President Luis Abinader will inaugurate two educational centers this weekend, award the Medal of Merit for Dominican Women to ladies of Santiago, receive the title “Doctor Honoris Causa” from UTESA University, deliver 1,800 property titles in Valverde, and lead the graduation of the 14/24 Program.

Today at 10:00 a.m., the president will attend the graduation ceremony of UTESA University, where he will be awarded the title “Doctor Honoris Causa” in a ceremony that will take place at the Gran Arena del Cibao in Santiago.

Then, he will go to the Samejí Club, where he will lead the graduation of young people from the 14/24 Program. Later, he will inaugurate the José Raúl Cabrera Ureña educational centers on the Hato del Yaque road and the José Rafael Abinader in Papayo, in the municipality of Puñal.

Today, it will conclude its activities by presenting the Medal of Merit for Dominican Women at the Gran Teatro del Cibao.

Tomorrow, Sunday, the president will go to the municipality of Esperanza, Valverde province, where at 11 a.m., he will deliver property titles to hundreds of people in that town as part of his national land titling program. This program covers people who have for years occupied land without having documents guaranteeing the ownership of those properties.