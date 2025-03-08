Meteorology forecasts little rain for today

The Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet) forecasts little rainfall today, although it does not rule out isolated showers in Hato Mayor, El Seibo, Monseñor Nouel, and La Vega.

The weather forecaster agency also reported that the frontal system will move away from the country, so a sky with slight cloudiness will predominate.

Meteorology predicts that temperatures will remain low in the early morning and night, especially in mountain and valley areas of the country.

For the Atlantic Coast, Indomet predicted abnormal wind and waves, so it recommends that operators of fragile, small, and medium-sized boats navigate with caution near the coastal perimeter without venturing out to sea.