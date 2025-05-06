DGA intensifies inspections of Chinese-owned import businesses

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Customs (DGA) has intensified post-import inspections targeting Chinese-owned businesses that import and sell household goods, miscellaneous items, and hardware. Last week, five establishments were inspected—four in Santo Domingo and one in Santiago—following risk analyses and reports of irregularities.

The businesses include SOLUPLAX (IDERAMA SRL) in Santiago; Plaza Vego (ZQHL SRL) on Duarte Avenue; Mundo Comercial H&L; Primavera LXY SRL in Santo Domingo Este; and Johold SRL on Núñez de Cáceres Avenue. The inspections aim to uncover potential violations of tax and customs laws.

These actions are authorized under Customs Law 168-21, which allows audits of operations up to three years old. The DGA will now carry out detailed audits to identify further non-compliance or irregularities in the companies’ import practices.