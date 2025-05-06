DGA intensifies inspections of Chinese-owned import businesses
Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Customs (DGA) has intensified post-import inspections targeting Chinese-owned businesses that import and sell household goods, miscellaneous items, and hardware. Last week, five establishments were inspected—four in Santo Domingo and one in Santiago—following risk analyses and reports of irregularities.
The businesses include SOLUPLAX (IDERAMA SRL) in Santiago; Plaza Vego (ZQHL SRL) on Duarte Avenue; Mundo Comercial H&L; Primavera LXY SRL in Santo Domingo Este; and Johold SRL on Núñez de Cáceres Avenue. The inspections aim to uncover potential violations of tax and customs laws.
These actions are authorized under Customs Law 168-21, which allows audits of operations up to three years old. The DGA will now carry out detailed audits to identify further non-compliance or irregularities in the companies’ import practices.
harrasing the chinese on behalf the the US embassy
It seems DGA is being selective towards Chinese owned businesses with its inspections. There may be Dominican owned businesses that have come under the scrutiny of DGA. Guess, the Dominican business inspections do not draw the same press interest as those toward the Chinese. The press should inquire how many establishments across the whole spectrum are inspected. It would clarify if the Chinese businesses are being singled out unfairly. If so, then it suggests it is the press that is being selective, a behavior that would knowingly tend to excite anti-Chinese sentiment.