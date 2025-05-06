King of Spain, Abinader, and Carolina Mejía inaugurate Flame Monument

Santo Domingo.- King Felipe VI of Spain, Dominican President Luis Abinader, and Santo Domingo Mayor Carolina Mejía inaugurated the Flame monument—a sculpture symbolizing peace and freedom—at kilometer 7.5 of the Malecón in Santo Domingo. The unveiling coincides with the World Law Congress and marks the city’s designation as the world capital of law, recognizing the Dominican Republic’s progress in strengthening the rule of law.

Created by Spanish artist Carlos Albert, the monument represents the Rainer Arnold Award, which honors excellence in constitutional research and is granted by the World Jurist Association and the World Law Foundation.

King Felipe VI visited the country to attend the closing of the World Law Congress, which brought together over 300 legal experts and leaders from more than 70 countries. Mayor Mejía celebrated the city’s selection as host, emphasizing that justice and legality are key to building a more equitable and secure Dominican society.