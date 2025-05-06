Raquel Peña opens INDOTEL 4.0 Congress to drive digital transformation in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Vice President Raquel Peña inaugurated the INDOTEL 4.0 International Congress, reaffirming the Dominican Republic’s commitment to digital transformation. Held from May 6 to 7, the event brings together experts, entrepreneurs, and business leaders to explore how technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, cybersecurity, blockchain, and big data can drive national development and job creation.

Peña emphasized the government’s strong support for innovation and youth-led solutions, stressing that technology is vital to building a more inclusive and prosperous society. Guido Gómez Mazara, president of INDOTEL, highlighted the regulator’s role in expanding connectivity and promoting digital growth. He referenced Inter-American Development Bank data showing that broadband expansion is linked to increased GDP and productivity, and underscored the significance of initiatives like the National Broadband Plan and the rollout of 5G.

The congress features a technology fair, an innovation competition for startups, and panels focused on digital policy and real-world applications across industries. Representatives from Chile, Panama, and Paraguay are also taking part, sharing insights on regulatory frameworks that foster technological innovation.