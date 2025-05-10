Fight against dengue intensifies: Public Health acquires new fumigation equipment

To strengthen dengue prevention and control, the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) has acquired new fumigation backpacks, which have been delivered to the 40 Provincial Health Directorates and Health Areas (DPS/DAS) throughout the country.

Impact of the measure

Health Minister Víctor Atallah stressed that this initiative seeks to further reduce the incidence of dengue compared to 2024 when a decrease of more than 350% was achieved thanks to preventive strategies.

Atallah recalled that this success was due to the “Eliminate, Clean, and Cover” campaign, which included garbage collection, cleaning, fumigation, education, and awareness about the importance of eliminating breeding sites for the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits dengue.

International recognition

The minister highlighted that international organizations have recognized the Dominican Republic’s success in fighting dengue and have shown interest in replicating these strategies in other countries.

“By combating dengue in 2024, we achieved what other countries and international organizations thought was not possible,” Atallah said.

Commitment to prevention

The deputy minister of the Provincial Health Directorates, Luis Nelson Rosario, assured that they will continue working to ensure that dengue control results are even better in 2025.

Rosario thanked Minister Atallah for the delivery of the fumigation motorcycles, a key tool for preventing mosquito reproduction, along with other measures such as the use of abate and chlorine.

“If we work together with local councils and social groups, we will be able to maintain low levels of dengue and other diseases,” he added.

Presence of authorities

The handover ceremony was attended by the deputy ministers of Public Health, Eladio Pérez, Risk Management and Environment, Gina Estrella, the provincial health directors, and other Ministry officials.