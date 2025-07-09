“RD por lo Alto” calls for dialogue on potential National Botanical Garden impact

Santo Domingo.- The patriotic campaign “RD por lo alto” has called for open and transparent dialogue between the Ministry of Public Works and Communications (MOPC), the Ministry of the Environment, and broader civil society amid rising concerns over a potential road expansion project near the National Botanical Garden.

Campaign director Hernani Aquino acknowledged the importance of improving urban mobility but emphasized that infrastructure solutions should not come at the cost of the country’s natural resources. He urged that any proposed projects be socialized and discussed in advance, using technical and environmental criteria to minimize ecological impact and build broad public consensus.

Although no official confirmation has been made regarding whether the Avenida República de Colombia expansion would directly affect the Botanical Garden, the issuance of Terms of Reference (TOR) by the Ministry of the Environment—at the request of MOPC—has sparked alarm among environmental, civic, and social groups. These sectors view the garden as a vital green space and cultural asset for the nation.

The campaign stressed that the National Botanical Garden symbolizes biodiversity, life, and national pride, and called for development plans that balance progress with preservation. “Protecting it should not be a cause for conflict, but a chance to show that development and conservation can go hand in hand,” the statement concluded.