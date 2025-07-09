Senator Omar Fernández denounces school enrollment crisis in Santo Domingo

Fernández, a representative of the Fuerza del Pueblo (FP) party, highlighted that many families have shifted from private to public education due to rising costs, only to find overcrowded classrooms and long waiting lists. He cited recent reports indicating hundreds of students are still without placement. The senator promised to formally notify the Ministry of Education of every anomaly he identifies during his visits, urging swift intervention.

He also questioned the government’s educational spending, noting that despite over 900 billion pesos invested over the past three years—equivalent to 4% of GDP annually—school infrastructure and policy remain inadequate. Fernández warned of severe overcrowding, with up to 40 students per class, and expressed concern over the growing presence of undocumented foreign students, particularly Haitians, arguing that this demographic challenge also requires urgent policy attention.