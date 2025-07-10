Agriculture Ministry implements seasonal crop ban in Azua

Azua.- The Ministry of Agriculture has implemented a temporary ban on specific crops in Sábana Yegua, Azua, as part of efforts to control whitefly and thrips populations, pests that severely affect crops like industrial tomatoes, onions, beans, and other essential vegetables. The ban, which runs from July 1 to September 30, is part of the Integrated Pest Management (IPM) program and enforced through resolution RES-MARD-2024-9.

Crops such as eggplant, melon, cucumber, watermelon, okra, all types of chili peppers, pumpkin, and cotton are prohibited during this period across several communities in Azua, including Estebanía, Arroyo Colorado, Las Yayas, and Pueblo Viejo. The goal is to interrupt the insects’ life cycle and protect local agriculture from further damage.

Rosa Lazala, Director of the Department of Plant Health, highlighted last year’s successful green bean harvest as proof of the strategy’s effectiveness.