Academy of Sciences opposes reduction of National Botanical Garden for road expansion

Santo Domingo.- The Academy of Sciences of the Dominican Republic has publicly and firmly opposed any plan to reduce the area of the National Botanical Garden to expand road infrastructure. This response follows public concerns over a potential threat to the garden’s integrity.

The Academy argues that previous reductions for road projects, such as the widening of República de Colombia Avenue, failed to solve traffic issues and only worsened congestion. It emphasizes the Botanical Garden’s critical role as a hub for biodiversity research, environmental education, and ecological preservation—home to the National Herbarium and invaluable native plant collections essential for reforestation efforts.

Citing global climate challenges, the Academy stresses the need to protect and expand urban green spaces rather than reduce them. It also calls attention to the contradiction between the country’s international environmental commitments and local actions that undermine them. The Garden also serves as a vital recreational and health-promoting space for the public.

While supporting the need to address traffic problems, the Academy insists that modern, sustainable engineering alternatives exist that would not impact this vital green area. It urges authorities to prioritize environmentally responsible planning in accordance with Law 64-00, which mandates the protection of natural resources. The statement concludes with a call for urban development that aligns with environmental protection for the well-being of current and future generations.