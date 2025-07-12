Saharan dust covers the Dominican sky and raises the temperature: until when?

This recent Thursday, a dense cloud of Saharan dust turned the sky over Santo Domingo a grayish hue. At the same time, the air mass above the territory remained dry, stable, and with a high concentration of suspended particles, according to the Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet).

Due to this condition, a warm environment with mostly clear skies will prevail. However, isolated showers with possible thunderstorms are not ruled out in specific locations of Hato Mayor, Monte Plata, Monseñor Nouel, Santiago, San Juan, and Dajabón.

Meteorological analyst Jean Suriel previously explained that this is the eighth Saharan dust cloud to affect the Dominican Republic this year, and it could persist over the country until Saturday. During this time, wind chills are expected to increase considerably, along with the incidence of allergies and other respiratory conditions.

He also noted that the Saharan dust season typically begins in the first week of May and lasts until the end of September. We are currently in the peak months of this atmospheric phenomenon (June, July, and August).

Suriel warned that a ninth dust cloud is already forming in North Africa, indicating that there have been more incursions than usual this year. This is due to the strengthening of the trade winds, which carry particles from the desert to the Caribbean.

Recommendations for Saharan dust

Indomet reminds us that this season, which began in May and runs until the end of September, peaks between June and August. Given the current high concentrations, it recommends:

Drink enough water to avoid dehydration.

Wear light-colored, lightweight clothing.

Stay in cool, ventilated places.

Take special care with children and older adults, who are more susceptible to the effects of high temperatures.

Temperatures: The minimum will be between 21°C and 23°C, and the maximum will be between 33°C and 35°C.