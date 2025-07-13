What are the main problems facing Dominicans today?

During a tour of sectors in the National District, several citizens interviewed shared their personal experiences.

Lack of employment, financial struggles, and personal issues are some of the reasons that keep them awake at night and erode their desire to live.

One of them, Jhonny Genaro Polanco, who, while holding a bag, collects bottles and trash to earn a few pesos, said that job opportunities are increasingly scarce.

“We men, after 50 years, there’s no work. Look at me, carrying a bag, collecting bottles and throwing away trash,” he said.

Beyond unemployment, concerns about a lack of money and the high cost of living were common in all the testimonies.

“Everything is so expensive, everything is so expensive, so you don’t have the money you earn to take on the responsibility of a home with your family and children,” said Betty Martínez.

Many reported that when they don’t have a single peso in their pockets, tiredness and sadness prevent them from even getting out of bed.

“When I don’t have a single peso, I can’t even walk, because I get so tired and depressed because with that, you have to do everything, and there’s so little money. I don’t know what’s going on in this country where, unfortunately, money doesn’t circulate well,” complained Antonia Martínez.

Other problems facing the population include insecurity (crime) and the accumulation of garbage in entire sections of the National District.