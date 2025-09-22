AILA returns to normal operations following prolonged power outage

Santo Domingo.- Operations at Las Américas International Airport (AILA) have returned to normal after a 12-hour power outage that caused widespread chaos on Sunday. Authorities confirmed that flights are now proceeding as scheduled, following the safe replacement of a damaged power generator. Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI (Aerodom), the airport’s concessionaire, thanked passengers for their patience as services were gradually restored.

The blackout, which began around 9:18 a.m. on Sunday due to an internal fault in a terminal switchboard, left critical systems inoperable. Check-in counters, immigration, elevators, escalators, shops, restaurants, air conditioning, and even restrooms were out of service, affecting thousands of travelers. More than 20 flights were canceled, delayed, or diverted to other airports, including Punta Cana and Santiago, while overcrowding and high temperatures worsened conditions for passengers.

Despite runway and control tower operations continuing with backup equipment, the passenger experience was marked by frustration and discomfort. Travelers, including families with children and the elderly, reported a lack of information and poor conditions. Some were forced to wait for hours in stifling heat, with many expressing anger over what they described as a lack of investment in reliable infrastructure.

While power has now been fully restored, the incident underscores the vulnerability of the country’s main air terminal and the significant impact that technical failures can have on both the Dominican Republic’s image and thousands of travelers.