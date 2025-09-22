Foreign Minister says Haiti crisis tests international community’s effectiveness

New York.- During a meeting convened at the United Nations by Kenya’s President William Ruto and U.S. Undersecretary of State Christopher Landau, Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez emphasized that Haiti’s crisis tests the international community’s collective will and capacity to support the Haitian people.

Álvarez urged the UN Security Council, particularly the P-5 members, to approve the resolution proposed by the United States and Panama. The measure aims to transform the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS) into a hybrid force under UN command with a stronger mandate to establish security and create conditions for credible elections in Haiti. He also expressed gratitude to Kenya for leading the MSS and honored the Kenyan soldiers who lost their lives or were injured during the mission.

Highlighting the Dominican Republic’s solidarity, Álvarez noted that his government continues to provide specialized medical assistance to MSS members. To date, 42 Medevac flights have brought 38 Kenyan and two Salvadoran police officers to Dominican hospitals for treatment, reflecting the same care provided to local citizens.