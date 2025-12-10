Dominican Republic launches WEIDE Fund to empower women in international trade

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic has officially introduced the WEIDE Fund, a USD 50 million global initiative aimed at increasing female participation in international digital commerce. Unveiled on December 9, the program is a collaborative effort between the World Trade Organization (WTO), the International Trade Centre (ITC), and ProDominicana, marking the country as one of only four pilot nations in the project.

At the launch event, top officials, including WTO Deputy Director Johanna Hill, ITC Executive Director Pamela Coke‑Hamilton, and MICM Minister Víctor Bisonó, announced that 34 women-led export companies have been selected to benefit from the fund. This targeted support is designed to help micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises improve their digital capabilities, financial readiness, and access to global markets.

The program kicked off with technical workshops before the official launch, offering hands-on training in e‑commerce tools and financial management. Participants will continue to receive tailored technical assistance throughout the project, reinforcing their capacity to compete effectively in the international arena.

The results speak volumes: more than 200 Dominican entrepreneurs applied, indicating strong demand among women business leaders for greater access to export opportunities. ProDominicana director Biviana Riveiro emphasized that inclusion in the pilot phase reflects national dedication to fostering female entrepreneurship.

By equipping women-led exporters with funding, digital tools, and international networks, the WEIDE Fund is set to reshape trade dynamics and boost economic inclusion. Its implementation in the Dominican Republic underscores a broader commitment to gender equality and sustainable economic growth through digital trade.