Santiago to host record-breaking job fair with over 5,750 offers

Santiago, DR.- Santiago is gearing up for its largest-ever employment fair, part of the government’s RD‑Trabaja initiative. On December 11 at UTESA’s Convention Center, more than 60 companies—from manufacturing and hospitality to tech and free zones—will connect with jobseekers through on‐the‐spot interviews and career workshops, offering in excess of 5,750 full-time positions.

Vice President Raquel Peña and Labor Minister Eddy Olivares Ortega are spearheading the event, which aims to transition the region’s workforce from informal to formal employment. By partnering with the National Employment Service and deploying digital tools for vacancy tracking, the government is reinforcing its commitment to stable jobs, legal protections, and social security.

For the northern region, this fair signals more than just temporary hires, it could improve long-term career prospects, spark economic growth, and inspire confidence in the formal labor market.