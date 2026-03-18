Aerodom deploys new digital platform across Dominican airports

Santo Domingo.- Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI announced the rollout of a new digital operations platform across its six airports in the Dominican Republic, aimed at improving efficiency and supporting growing air traffic. The system integrates an airport operational database with real-time resource management tools to better coordinate flights, gates, and passenger services.

The implementation began at Las Américas International Airport on March 2 and continued at Gregorio Luperón International Airport on March 16. The platform centralizes information, automates processes, and enhances communication between airlines, ground crews, and airport staff, while also enabling predictive planning.

Developed in partnership with AirportLabs, the initiative is part of Aerodom’s modernization strategy to strengthen operations across its network, which includes airports in Santo Domingo, Puerto Plata, Samaná, and Barahona. The company says the upgrade is key to maintaining service quality amid continued tourism and passenger growth.