Abinader inaugurates sports complex and launches Women’s Games 2026

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader inaugurated a modern sports complex in Ciudad Juan Bosch, a facility designed for multiple disciplines including basketball, volleyball, baseball, futsal, boxing, and gymnastics, while also launching the Women’s Games 2026 at the same venue. The project aims to expand access to sports, especially for women and girls, promoting self-esteem, autonomy, and community development.

During the ceremony, Abinader highlighted that the new complex adds to a series of infrastructure projects that have improved quality of life in the area, where the number of resident families has grown from 5,000 in 2020 to around 15,000 today. The complex includes courts, a minor league stadium with capacity for over 1,000 spectators, exercise areas, green spaces, and modern amenities, representing an investment of more than RD$517 million.

The opening also marked the return of the Women’s Games after a decade, with authorities emphasizing their importance as a platform to promote female participation in sports and gender equality. Sports Minister Kelvin Cruz stated the goal is to hold the event annually, while Women’s Minister Gloria Reyes underscored sports as a tool for well-being and violence prevention.

Around 680 athletes will compete in various disciplines, with international delegations adding to the level of competition. The organizing committee is chaired by Olympic champion Marileidy Paulino, and this edition is dedicated to Melba Segura de Grullón for her contributions to social development.