Dominican Republic advances climate monitoring deal with Italian Space Agency

Santo Domingo.- The National Council for Climate Change and Carbon Market (CNCCMC) reported progress in formalizing a cooperation agreement with the Italian Space Agency to strengthen geospatial monitoring and improve disaster risk prevention in the Dominican Republic.

According to CNCCMC Vice President Max Puig, the initiative aims to enhance real-time and historical satellite data analysis to better respond to extreme weather events such as hurricanes, floods, and other hydrometeorological risks. The announcement followed a meeting with Marco Lisi, linked to Italy’s Foreign Ministry and the European Space Agency Galileo navigation program, along with representatives from Pedro Henríquez Ureña University.

The partnership will support key tools such as early warning systems and the Climate Risk Atlas, while also exploring the creation of a national center for satellite data processing and climate analysis. Officials say the agreement will boost climate resilience, strengthen disaster preparedness, and advance the country’s strategy to modernize climate change adaptation through technology and international cooperation.