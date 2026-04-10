Dominican government to consult former presidents on Middle East crisis impact

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican government announced that it will begin meetings this Friday with political leaders, including former presidents Danilo Medina and Leonel Fernández, to build a unified national position regarding the effects of the global crisis tied to the conflict in the Middle East.

Minister of the Presidency José Ignacio Paliza said the talks are part of a broader consultation process aimed at incorporating input from key national stakeholders as authorities assess the potential economic and social impact of the international situation.

The initiative follows recent discussions between government officials and business sector representatives at the Ministry of Finance. Authorities said consultations will continue in the coming days with additional sectors to strengthen the country’s response capacity amid an uncertain global environment.