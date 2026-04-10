Government presents Puerto Plata Territorial Planning Plan to regulate urban growth

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican government on Thursday introduced the Puerto Plata Municipal Territorial Planning Plan, a new framework aimed at regulating urban and environmental development in one of the country’s most populated provinces.

Minister of the Presidency José Paliza said the initiative forms part of a broader national strategy, backed by the World Bank, to implement land-use planning in more than 60 municipalities and strategic territories by 2028. He noted that similar plans for Verón and Ocoa are already complete, with San Cristóbal and Neyba expected to follow soon.

Paliza explained that Puerto Plata’s plan took 18 months to develop and includes technical, environmental, and urban planning guidelines. Before approval by the Puerto Plata City Council, the proposal will undergo public consultations to gather citizen and stakeholder feedback.

Officials said the plan is designed to provide legal certainty for investors and residents by clarifying land-use rules, streamlining permitting processes, and helping property owners understand what developments are allowed on their land. Puerto Plata’s population is projected to grow from 162,093 in 2022 to 186,899 by 2035, underscoring the need for structured planning.