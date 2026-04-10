U.S. Ambassador joins memorial mass for Jet Set collapse victims on first anniversary

Santo Domingo.- U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic Francis Leah Campos visited the site of the former Jet Set nightclub on Thrusday, where a memorial mass was held to honor the 236 people who died in the tragic roof collapse on April 8, 2025.

The diplomat was joined by Mexican actor and politician Eduardo Verástegui during the commemoration marking one year since one of the deadliest tragedies in the country’s recent history.

The memorial comes as legal proceedings continue against Jet Set owners Antonio and Maribel Espaillat. During the preliminary hearing this week, prosecutors alleged the siblings carried out years of structural modifications without notifying authorities and ignored repeated internal warnings about the deteriorating roof in order to cut costs.

Attorney General Yeni Berenice Reynoso said the nearly 400 victims—including those killed and injured—as well as their families, deserve a timely judicial response, stressing that the justice system must prevent procedural delays from obstructing the case.