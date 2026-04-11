A green alert is not the same as a red alert: what you should do in each case

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) reminded the public that weather alerts represent different levels of risk and require specific preventative measures. An alert is a state prior to the occurrence of a dangerous phenomenon, declared so that operational agencies can activate procedures and the public can take precautions.

What do the alerts mean?

• Green alert: The population should be alert to the possible impact of an atmospheric phenomenon.

• Yellow alert: Indicates that people should be prepared and go to a safe place if they are in risk areas.

• Red alert: Applies to areas exposed to the greatest danger. The population should be prepared for the storm, have their emergency kits ready, and remain in a safe place before and during the phenomenon’s impact.

The COE emphasized that the difference between a green alert and a red alert is crucial: while the former calls for attention and vigilance, the latter demands immediate action and protective measures.

Authorities reiterated that following these guidelines can save lives and reduce property damage, especially in vulnerable communities.