Is there evidence or not? What Public Health says about the alleged circulation of a new COVID-19 variant in the Dominican Republic

The Ministry of Health informs the public that, to date, there is no evidence of the BA.3.2 subvariant of SARS-CoV-2, called “Cicada,” circulating in the Dominican Republic.

According to data from the national sentinel surveillance system and the laboratory network, this subvariant has not been identified in the country. Active, continuous, and evidence-based epidemiological surveillance is maintained to ensure timely detection of emerging variants.

During the first 12 epidemiological weeks of 2026, a sustained circulation dynamic of respiratory viruses has been observed, with a predominance of influenza A (H1N1 and H3N2) and influenza B, the latter addressed through a vaccination strategy initiated at the end of the previous year, aimed at reducing the burden of disease in the population.

Ramón Mercedes

In addition, the circulation of other respiratory viruses, such as adenovirus and parainfluenza, has been documented, maintaining a pattern of seasonal viral co-circulation, consistent with the expected epidemiological behavior for this period.

The Deputy Minister of Collective Health, Eladio Pérez, highlighted that: “The sentinel surveillance that we implement at the national level allows us to maintain early and timely detection of respiratory events, including the identification of new variants, which strengthens the response capacity of the health system.”

In this regard, the Ministry reaffirms that decision-making is based on real-time epidemiological data, integrating information from hospital epidemiology services, Provincial Directorates and Health Areas (DPS/DAS), and the national laboratory network.

As general preventive measures against the circulation of respiratory viruses, the population is advised to: wash hands frequently, especially before eating and after using the bathroom; wear a mask when respiratory symptoms are present; maintain physical distancing when ill; and seek timely medical attention if warning signs appear.

The Ministry of Health maintains constant monitoring of the epidemiological situation, in coordination with international organizations and following global alerts, with the aim of protecting the health of the Dominican population.