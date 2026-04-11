The most common mistake when driving in the rain that can be very expensive

Driving in the rain is one of the most dangerous scenarios on the road, and yet thousands of drivers make the same mistake: maintaining the same speed and braking distance as in dry conditions.

When the pavement is wet, tire grip decreases significantly, and the vehicle’s reaction time doubles.

However, many drivers underestimate this factor and continue driving as if the road were dry. The result can be fatal: loss of control, multiple collisions, and costly property damage.

Experts in the field, such as Anibal Germoso, recommend reducing speed by at least 30%, increasing the following distance, turning on low-beam headlights to improve visibility, and avoiding sudden maneuvers. They also emphasize the importance of checking tires and brakes before setting off, especially during the rainy season.

In the Dominican Republic, where rains are often heavy and sudden, this mistake becomes a high-risk factor. The General Directorate of Land Transportation has reiterated that prevention is vital: carelessness in the rain can be very costly, both in property damage and in human lives.