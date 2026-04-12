COE reports more than 700 displaced people, isolated communities, and maintains alert for 26 provinces

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) reports 725 displaced people, 145 homes affected, 12 isolated communities, and 167 people in shelters, as a result of the floods that occurred Saturday night in Puerto Plata, Monte Plata, Valverde, and María Trinidad Sánchez.

It also reports that 113,214 users lack drinking water service because 17 aqueducts are out of service due to heavy rains.

In its Sunday morning bulletin, the COE maintains a red alert for Puerto Plata, Espaillat, María Trinidad Sánchez, and Valverde.

The following provinces are under yellow alert: Monseñor Nouel, Sánchez Ramírez, Santiago, La Vega, Monte Cristi, Elías Piña, Samaná, Santiago Rodríguez, San Cristóbal, Santo Domingo Province, National District, Monte Plata, San José de Ocoa, Duarte (especially Bajo Yuna), and Hermanas Mirabal.