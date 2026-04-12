Dominican Republic increased the number of provinces under Red Alert for 4 Provinces due to heavy rain and flood risk

The provinces under red alert are Puerto Plata, Valverde, Espaillat, and María Trinidad Sánchez.

Meanwhile, the National District and 14 provinces are under yellow alert, while seven provinces remain under green alert.

According to the COE, the alerts have been issued due to the risk of flooding in rivers, streams, and ravines, as well as the possibility of flash floods and urban flooding.

This update is based on reports from the Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet) and the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INDRHI), which indicate that the country continues to experience conditions favorable for ongoing rainfall and increased soil moisture in the affected provinces, as a result of a trough associated with a frontal system.