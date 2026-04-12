Government asks the population to stay away from rivers and coasts

Santo Domingo — Given the torrential downpours expected over the weekend, the Government asked citizens to stay away from beaches and urged them not to impede evacuations in vulnerable areas.

The call was made by the general director of the Emergency Operations Center (COE), Juan Manuel Méndez, who indicated that, due to the weather conditions, the population should stay away from the beaches and also called for them not to impede evacuations in vulnerable areas.

The call came after a meeting led by President Luis Abinader in the Green Room of the National Palace, where it was reported that the Dominican Government had declared itself in permanent session in anticipation of possible torrential downpours from the arrival of a frontal system over the weekend.

Abinader stated that the Government will remain vigilant about the evolution of the phenomenon and its impact on the national territory.

“The Government will be attentive to every situation throughout the country, both to anticipate and to react in any case,” the president stated.

Méndez noted that the provinces of Monseñor Nouel, Santiago Rodríguez, Santiago, La Vega, and Monte Cristi remain under yellow alert.

While in green: the National District, Santo Domingo province, Elías Piña, San José de Ocoa, Monte Plata, Puerto Plata, Dajabón, Duarte (especially the Lower Yuna), San Cristóbal, Valverde, San Juan, Independencia, and Bahoruco.

“According to projections, this frontal system will bring rainfall to much of the country, especially to the provinces under alert. The rest of the country must comply with the guidelines of civil protection agencies, and above all, closely monitor weather reports; there can be no negligence,” said Méndez, who urged people to refrain from crossing rivers, streams, and ravines during the rains.

The COE director indicated that alert levels may increase depending on the evolution of the phenomenon, which will cause several floods due to soil saturation in much of the country.

The Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet) reported in its latest update that the rains will begin early in the morning and extend throughout Saturday.

Meteorological authorities indicated that rainfall accumulations of 100 to 125 millimeters are expected over the next 24 to 48 hours, due to the passage of a trough combined with a frontal system that will affect weather conditions across the country.

Indomet forecasts that these rains will intensify in the afternoon as moderate to heavy downpours with possible isolated hailstorms, thunderstorms, and gusts of wind over Greater Santo Domingo, Monte Plata, Sánchez Ramírez, Duarte, Monseñor Nouel, La Vega, Espaillat, Hermanas Mirabal, among other provinces of the Cibao, but especially towards the Central Mountain Range, the border area and the southwest.

Levels

The National Forecast Center of Indomet maintains weather warning and alert levels due to the risk of urban flooding, as well as rising rivers, streams, ravines, gusts of wind, frequent thunderstorms, possible landslides, and possible hailstorms, noting that these alerts could be modified during the next 24 to 72 hours due to expected rainfall.

As for temperatures, they will be hot, especially in the afternoon, due to the warm, humid east/southeast wind flow. The heat index will be higher, particularly in urban areas. Therefore, Indomet recommends wearing light clothing, drinking plenty of fluids, and avoiding prolonged sun exposure.