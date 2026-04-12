Meteorologist explains April rains reignite the debate: which is the rainiest month in the Dominican Republic?

The rains will increase mainly on Sunday and will extend into Monday with greater intensity.

Although many associate the heaviest rains in the Dominican Republic with November, and heavy downpours have hit in April, the data tell a different story.

Cristopher Florian, a meteorologist at the Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet), told the newspaper HOY that May is the rainiest month, followed by June, according to long-term climatological data.

Meteorologist Cristopher Florian. Photo provided to the newspaper HOY.

“That is established by climatology through rainfall data based on 30 years of rainfall measurements,” he said.

The expert clarified that although there have been heavy rains in recent years in months such as April or November, it cannot yet be said that these months have become the rainiest.

“We still need more data to say that both April and November have become the rainiest months. To determine the climatology of an area, 30 years of data are needed,” he explained.

Rain will continue over the weekend.

Looking ahead to the next few days, Florian warned that rainfall will continue.

He indicated that the rains will increase mainly on Sunday and will extend into Monday with greater intensity, which could generate alerts for possible rises in rivers, streams, and ravines, as well as urban flooding.