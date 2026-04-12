Santiago Civil Defense highlights the preventive work of the Santiago City Council in the face of rains

The regional director of Civil Defense, Francisco Arias, valued and congratulated the mitigation and preventive action work that Mayor Ulises Rodríguez has been carrying out, focusing on cleaning ravines, drains, and bridgeheads, and collecting garbage in different sectors of the municipality.

Arias highlighted that these efforts have been effectively underway in areas such as 20th Street, 8th Street, Nibaje, and Hoya de Caimito, the Devil’s Ravine, as well as other critical points where there is a risk of water accumulation. He emphasized that the City Council has maintained a constant presence in vulnerable areas, especially given the recent rain forecasts affecting the province of Santiago.

Likewise, the regional director acknowledged the support of the general secretary, Mr. Arismendi Dajer, and the entire team of municipal officials who have joined these prevention and mitigation efforts.

“The mitigation process consists of implementing preventative measures before adverse events, such as heavy rains, occur. In Santiago, we have maintained continuous work visiting vulnerable areas and providing guidance to the population. At the same time, the Mayor’s Office has reinforced these actions with the cleaning of ravines, collection of solid waste, tree pruning, and other interventions necessary to reduce the risk of flooding,” Arias stated.

He indicated that these actions are part of a comprehensive strategy to protect lives and property, noting that the municipality of Santiago remains active and constantly prepared for any weather-related eventuality.

Finally, he reported that the Prevention, Mitigation, and Response Committee (PMR) has been activated and is constantly monitoring weather conditions, while Civil Defense brigades have been visiting vulnerable communities since yesterday, advising families on measures to take in the event of possible flooding.